Peaky Blinders was a British phenomenon long before Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the show around the world.

Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the six-season series was famously set in Birmingham, England and took place following the events in World War I. The first season followed Tommy and his brothers — Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and Finn (Harry Kirton) — in 1919 as they grow the Shelby Company Limited, which was set up as a way to keep track of all legal business dealings done by the Peaky Blinders gang.

“There was slight hesitation because I’d never really played that physically imposing sort of hyper-masculine-type character,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022, when reflecting on his character. “In fact, I’d probably played the opposite up to that point. But I knew that it was such amazing material, and I knew that it was a gift of a role and I just needed to convince them that I could do it and I could work to become that physically imposing character.”

Murphy, obviously, wowed Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight because he nabbed the role and became Tommy F—king Shelby to the world. Keep scrolling to see what the cast of Peaky Blinders is doing now: