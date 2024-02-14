Get ready to rock as Pearl Jam sets out on another world tour in just a few short months — complete with new material off their Dark Matter album.

The band announced on Tuesday, February 13, that the Dark Matter World Tour will kick off in May with two shows at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The group, which consist of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder, drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Mike McCready, bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard, will continue the North American leg of the tour with stops in Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington before heading to the U.K. and parts of Europe.

Related: Everything to Know About 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

Special guest Deep Sea Diver will join the group during part 1 of the North America leg. The Murder Capital will appear during the U.K. and Europe stretch, while Richard Ashcroft will be the guest for all Dublin and London performances, according to the band’s press release.

When Pearl Jam heads back to the States in late August through September, the musical guest will be Glen Hansard. The band will close out its tour with shows in Australia and New Zealand in November where the Pixies will join them on stage.

News of the tour comes one day after Pearl Jam announced their upcoming 12th studio album, Dark Matter, which will drop on Friday, April 19.

“Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it,” the group said in a press release of the inspiration for the record, noting that the album came to life over a three-week period in 2023 when the musicians retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

Related: The Best Albums of 2023: Dolly Parton, Olivia Rodrigo and More Getty Images (3) While 2023 has been the year of the monster tour — with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake and others hitting the road for colossal shows after sitting on the sidelines due to COVID — there have been some incredible releases within the last 12 months. Olivia Rodrigo defied the sophomore slump with Guts, […]

The band also released album art on Monday, February 12, which is a light painting by Alexandr Gnezdilov.

“Each letter visible on the cover was individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect,” the group explained via their website, sharing that the effect was made possible thanks to a self-made kaleidoscope.

Related: Shocking Band Exits Through the Years Going their own way. For some musical artists, they needed to leave their former bands to explore opportunities as a solo act. Zayn Malik did just that in 2015. He left his longtime One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne to embark upon a solo music career, dropping his debut […]

Vedder, 59, assured their fans at a recent private listening event at the Troubadour in West Hollywood that the band still cares about “putting something out there that is meaningful, and we hopefully think is our best work,” according to a press release.

He declared, “No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

Dark Matter is currently available for preorder and the title track is already out for fans to listen to ahead of the album drop. Tickets for the Dark Matter World Tour are open to A Ten Club members now, while general tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster later this month.

For the complete list of dates for the Dark Matter World Tour check out the band’s website.