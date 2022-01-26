Off to the races! The Pegasus World Cup is back for another year of thoroughbred horse racing and thoroughly entertaining performances. On Saturday, January 29, legendary racehorses will join legendary artists at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida for the championship invitational stakes. Presented by 1/ST Experience, the 2022 entertainment line-up includes DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic, featuring Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim, Mase and special surprise performers.

Past celebrity guests have included Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Alex Rodriguez, Olivia Culpo, Vin Diesel, Pharrell Williams and Lenny Kravitz.

“Our goal for Pegasus World Cup is always to produce a race day experience where guests can expect the unexpected,” said Jimmy Vargas, CEO of 1/ST Experience. “This year, the Pegasus World Cup is all about firsts. It will be the first time DJ Cassidy brings Pass the Mic, his viral sensation, live to a stage.”

This unprecedented musical experience originates from Cassidy’s critically acclaimed groundbreaking series celebrating R&B and hip-hop heroes. Exclusively for this year’s event, Cassidy will recruit some of the biggest stars in the music industry to perform their greatest hits before passing the mic to the next icon.

One of the highly anticipated artists performing at Pass the Mic is Ja Rule. “I most look forward to touching the stage with my man DJ Cassidy, blessing the crowd and having fun with some of my musical peers,” the Grammy-nominated rapper said. “Guests can expect an electric showstopping performance from myself. I may have a trick up my sleeve, stay tuned.” As for the prized ponies at the Pegasus World Cup, he’ll be betting on Knicks Go or Eight Rings.

So, what’s next for Ja Rule? “I have my own live streaming platform, Iconn, Vibes concert series and Laughing It Up comedy series. I have my new label, Iconn Sounds. A few other projects that are being developed and will be shown to the world real soon!”

Pass the Mic will debut from Hallandale’s newest hospitality hotspot, the Carousel Club. The trackside venue will also host E11even Miami in partnership with Breakwater Hospitality Group, as well as Gala’s VIP Garden and Davidoff’s Cigar Lounge. Guests can enjoy signature Pink Jockey cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka, Tequila Reimagined with Casatera and Whispering Angel rosé. And the Flamingo Room will spotlight Faena Live’s immersive cabaret, Tryst, accompanied by dishes from The h.wood Group’s celeb-favorite supper club Delilah.

Once again, Pegasus World Cup is partnering with Baccarat as the event’s Official Trophy Purveyor — the French luxury brand specializes in high-end crystals. Each winner will receive a championship ring designed by Miami jeweler BooDaddy Diamonds.

The 2022 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC on Saturday, January 29. Tune in from 4:30 to 6 p.m. EST to catch the coverage of the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

Individual tickets for the Pegasus World Cup are now on sale to the public at https://pegasusworldcup.com. To book a Luxury Suite or an Ulta VIP package, contact premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.

For more information, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow @PegasusWorldCup on social media.