Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, and now people are begging her to run for president in the 2020 election.

The media mogul, 63, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the star-studded ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, making her the first-ever black woman to receive the lifetime achievement trophy. Following a career-spanning video montage, Winfrey addressed the #MeToo movement that began in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood. Her rousing nine-minute oration — in which she thanked her best friend, Gayle King, and longtime partner, Stedman Graham, among others — earned a standing ovation from the audience.

“I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days. We also know it’s the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice, to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies,” Winfrey said. “I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story.”

The TV personality went on to say that the scandal “transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or workplace” before thanking those who have been affected by abuse and assault.

“In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome,” she concluded. “I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Following Winfrey’s speech, several viewers took to social media to suggest that she should run for office, with many using the hashtag #Oprah2020. “Dear #Oprah, America needs you now more than ever. I will personally be the first to volunteer for your campaign,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “For more than three decades, @Oprah has been inspiring others, giving a voice to the voiceless, and telling stories that had the power to change lives. Her speech at the #GoldenGlobes tonight was presidential.”

Two of the philanthropist’s close friends told CNN on Monday, January 8, that she is “actively thinking” about a White House run. In addition, Graham, 66, told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

Dear Lord in heaven, please let this happen #Oprah2020 — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 8, 2018

Oprah went from being dirt poor to becoming an ACTUAL self made billionaire, is intelligent, empathetic, hardworking & has done so much humanitarian work on top of being one of the best communicators on earth, why SHOULDN'T she run for president?! #Oprah2020 — Matty (@mattymonsterz) January 8, 2018

Where do I send my money for #Oprah2020? pic.twitter.com/ow0hmRVopm — Ross Rodham (@OnceUponARoss) January 8, 2018

Dear #Oprah, America needs you now more than ever. I will personally be the first to volunteer for your campaign 🙋🏾‍♀️ #Oprah2020 — Decent Human (@amsi81) January 8, 2018

Well I think it’s clear Oprah just announced her candidacy #Oprah2020 pic.twitter.com/YbcY8dstGw — Brittany Adelstein (@BrittanyxAlyse) January 8, 2018

The only way Oprah’s speech would have been more perfect was if she announced at the end that she was running for President #goldenglobes #Oprah2020 — Emily Cherniack (@echerniack) January 8, 2018

