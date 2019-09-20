‘Perfect Harmony’ First Look: Peek Inside Anna Camp’s Quirky Comedy





What happens when a former music professor stumbles into a choir practice? Laughter — and life-changing friendships — ensue. That’s the story in Perfect Harmony, NBC’s new comedy that follows Bradley Whitford‘s Arthur Cochran who begins helping a small-town choir in the south (led by Anna Camp‘s Ginny) and soon realizes he may be learning a thing or two himself.

“It’s a little bit like Sister Act meets The Office, in a way,” Camp, 36, says in the sneak peek above. Whitford, 59, who also is a producer on the series, adds, “It’s a wonderfully funny story about different people getting along.”

The story is also about choir competitions and finding a way to create comedy behind that was something the West Wing alum loved.

“I was so invested on each one of these people getting their parts,” he says. “We’re doing a network comedy and you’ve gotta bring the comedy relentlessly. It was there on the page and we got the right people to bring it to life.”

While the True Blood alum played a choir singer in three Pitch Perfect movies, this character is very different — and very exciting for her.

“It’s really nice to play this character, who’s not just a nice girl and has a lot going on. In the south, you’re trained be this people-pleasing, perfect kind of girl, and she’s got a lot of anger and frustration,” Camp told reporters in August. “Throughout the episodes of the show, you’ll get to see that. We call her, ‘The character of two rivers.’ So she’s going one way being really polite and optimistic and the other way, she just wants to rip someone’s head off. It’s going to be really fun to play.”

Perfect Harmony premieres on NBC Thursday, September 26, at 8:30 pm. ET.