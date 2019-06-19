Peta Murgatroyd just can’t keep still! Between seasons of Dancing With the Stars, the Australian star reveals she is trying to expand her acting repertoire.

Spotted at the grand reopening of Hollywood’s Cleo restaurant on Saturday, June 15, the pro dancer divulged what’s been keeping her busy. “I’ve been auditioning every couple of days,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly, explaining that her dream role would incorporate her commitment to fitness. “Comic movies, superhero roles … that’s my thing. That would just be a dream … I don’t want to do just romantic comedies.”

As for her main gig on Dancing With the Stars, where she met husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she said: “I’m actually not contracted with them right now,” giving Us only a “maybe” about her — and her life partner’s — future with the competition show.

But neither of them have let their dancing chops go to waste as the program remains on hiatus. “We put together a little routine [just for us] … Dancing just makes us feel good,” the mom, who shares son Shai, 2, with Chmerkovskiy, 39, added. “We also get asked to do shows very regularly, like, ‘Come to my daughter’s bat mitzvah and dance for her’ and we’re like, ‘OK!’ We have done a couple and they’ve just been incredible. They are some of the most fun trips that we’ve been on.”

Still, it’s her role as a mother that keeps her most on her toes, as her son enters his terrible twos. “One minute they love strawberry ice cream, and the next day you give it to him and he’s like, ‘I’m over it’.” Yet one consistency remains: “The amount of love that you have for your child, that just amazes me every day. If I’ve had a bad day, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were married in July 2017, six months after the arrival of their child.

