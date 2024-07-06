Pink is back in action.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 44, returned to the stage on Saturday, July 6, to continue her Summer Carnival tour in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Let’s do this, Copenhagen,” Pink wrote via Instagram Stories earlier on Saturday, sharing a selfie as she used a humidifier. “Let’s kick some ass.”

She also acknowledged the moment on her Instagram feed.

“I’m back COPENHAGEN and we are going to shake our JUICY BOOTIES together tonight!!!!!!!” she wrote earlier on Saturday.

Pink’s return to the stage comes after the “Just Like a Pill” singer announced the cancellation of her scheduled Wednesday, July 3 show in Bern, Switzerland due to an undisclosed health issue.

“I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday,” Pink wrote to fans via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a snap of herself singing onstage. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

Pink continued: “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel.”

“All tickets will be refunded,” she added. “Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon.”

The Summer Carnival tour is scheduled for Brussels, Stockholm and Amsterdam along with several cities in Germany through the end of July.

The tour — promoting her ninth studio album, Trustfall — began in June 2023 at the University of Bolton Stadium in England and is expected to wrap this November in Miami. Based on 41 concerts so far, Summer Carnival is the eighth highest-grossing concert tour by a female artist.

Pink’s cancellation in Switzerland isn’t the first time the “Raise Your Glass” singer called off a concert due to personal issues.

In October 2023 — just three days after canceling her Tacoma, Washington, concert for a family medical issue — the superstar announced the postponement of the Vancouver, Canada, dates of her Summer Carnival because of a respiratory infection.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows.”

She continued: “I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”