Pink was forced to cancel the party in Switzerland before it could even get started.

The pop star, 44, pulled the plug on a concert scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, in Bern, which she regretfully announced via Instagram.

“I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 2, alongside a black-and-white image of herself on stage. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

She continued, “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel.”

A new date was not announced, and the singer said all tickets would be refunded.

“Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo,” she concluded.

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour is scheduled to stop next in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday, July 6. There has been no word on whether that show will continue as scheduled.

The tour is slated to jaunt through Europe until the end of July before she returns to North America in mid-August.

In the comments section of Pink’s Instagram post, fans left their well-wishes and sent positive vibes.

“I wish you a speedy recovery 💖 get well soon,” one person wrote. “Rest and take the time you need. The most important thing is that you get well again. We love you 💝.”

Another user added, “Aww I am so sorry you are unwell. We all know you would never cancel a show unless you had to. You are a machine but even machines malfunction and have to be fixed so make sure you give yourself time to recuperate 💕.”

In October 2023, Pink was forced to cancel two shows in Vancouver in similar fashion.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she wrote in a statement shared via Instagram at the time. “Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows.”

She continued: “I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love. xoxo Pink.”

The shows in Vancouver were later rescheduled for September 2024.