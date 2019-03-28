Pretty Little Liars fans, this one’s for you. During the twisted Wednesday, March 27, episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Mona (Janel Parrish) — in between her wonky equations — reached out to a close friend: Hanna Marin.

“Hi, I’m so glad you picked up. No, I’m fine I just needed to hear a friend’s voice. How are you? How’s Caleb? How’s the baby?” Mona said into the phone. While we didn’t see Hanna, it was nice to get a little check in. At the end of Pretty Little Liars, Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) were expecting. So that wasn’t much of a surprise; the surprise was the next thing Mona said.

“Wait, Hanna back up – what do you mean? Spencer and Toby eloped?” she asked. “Are they registered somewhere? Of course I want to get them a gift.”

That’s right — Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) got married! Pretty Little Liars fans were happy that Spoby were together on the series finale, but were desperate for more information. And now, they’ve got it!

It was nice to have a (very brief) break from the crazy mystery of Nolan’s murder. However, the thrilling story picked right up in the second episode, with Alison (Sasha Pieterse) receiving a text from – who else? – Nolan, himself, asking her to meet him on the roof.

While she didn’t receive the message until the day after his murder, Mona explained to her that the security system was out at her house that night — as was cell reception — but he actually sent it before he died. Alison knew that if anyone else knew that, she would be a suspect for his murder.

However, instead of going to the police — that’s too easy, right? — Mona advised her to keep it a secret. (Why why why would Alison take Mona’s opinion with value and trust, especially when her house is covered with equations, dolls and a chess board?)

Regardless, Alison went along with it, and at the end of the episode, may have resorted back to her — dare, I say it — shady ways. When Ava (Sofia Carson), Dylan (Eli Brown) and Caitlin (Sydney Park) were questioned by an FBI-agent-turned-BHU-security-guard (because that’s normal) about where they were on the night of Nolan’s murder, Ali jumped in and said they were all at her place. Hopefully, Mona was right about the security system being down that night.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!