Bible — she’s got it down! Khloé Kardashian has perfected the art of imitating sister Kim Kardashian. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, January 4, the pregnant reality star, 33, channeled her inner Kim while playing a game of Ellen DeGeneres’ making, “Burning Questions: Pregnancy Edition!”

The Revenge Body host, who is six months along, explained that the KKW Beauty founder, 37, “doesn’t smile” while speaking. When asked to deliver her best impression of the makeup mogul, the Strong Looks Better Naked author said with a straight face, “‘That is so funny.’”

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also took a jab at the Selfish author when they played “Burning Questions” in November 2017 with DeGeneres. The model, 22, and Kardashian Confidential author, 38, agreed that their sister used to have a high-pitched voice, but now speaks in a more monotone fashion.

During Khloe’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good American designer also opened up about her baby-to-be and revealed that that her fist trimester was “the worst” and “the most uncomfortable” experience.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the E! star is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child, a baby boy. Khloe confirmed the news via Instagram in December, writing that her pregnancy is her “greatest dream realized.”

