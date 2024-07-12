Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards despite the backlash surrounding the honor.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, accepted the award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11. He began his acceptance speech by thanking Marie Tillman Shenton, cofounder of the Tillman Foundation and acknowledging the rest of the Tillman family, including Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman.

“[Mary’s] advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest honors,” Harry shared with the crowd. “The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel across 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements their spirit and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this in front of people like you.”

The prince explained that over the past decade, the games have helped reduce the number of veteran suicides, sharing that the “spirit” of the Invictus Games “transcent race, time and borders,” were “born from unity” and “exude purpose.”

“And while so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state. We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe,” he continued, noting that the Invictus community “challenges” differences and “proves that unity is not just possible but formidable.”

“The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together no matter one’s nationality, background or personal struggles. It is a collective, build from courage and mutual respect,” he explained. “Where athletes discover time and time again the common denominator of their humanity. Having survived the crucible of armed combat and the forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and mind impacted through conflict, they form a family. The exemplify the very best in all of us. There is a military expression that dates back to Roman times. … The phrase translates roughly to ‘Leave no one behind.’ … I have no doubt Pat Tillman and his comrades lived by those words.”

He ended his speech by making a promise that “no matter the road ahead” the Invictus Games will leave “no one behind.”

The Pat Tillman Award is given to an individual with a strong connection to sports who has helped others in a way that honors Tillman’s legacy. Tillman, who was a safety for the Arizona Cardinals from 1998 to 2001, was killed in combat while serving as a U.S. Army Ranger in Afghanistan in 2004.

Harry was recognized for his 10 years of service in the British Armed Forces and for cofounding the Invictus Games, an international event in which active and veteran service members who have been wounded, injured or sick compete in sporting events.

Previous recipients of the Pat Tillman Award include soccer star Marcus Rashford, who raised millions during the Covid pandemic to feed children in England, retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans and the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save Damar Hamlin’s life following his cardiac arrest.

In addition to Harry, the 2024 ESPY Awards honored former NFL player Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals — Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” Kate Jackson, ESPN’s vice president of production, said in June. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”

After Harry was announced as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award, Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, criticized the choice.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told the Daily Mail in June. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

She added: “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

In response to the backlash, ESPN stood by its selection of Harry for the award.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” ESPN said in a statement to Us Weekly. “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”