A love unlike any other. Prince Harry reflected on Queen Elizabeth II‘s relationship with her late husband, Prince Philip, and the impact that their “incredible bond” had.

In the new documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Duke of Sussex, 37, opened up about getting to witness moments between his grandparents over the years.

“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple,” Harry said during the film, which is set to be released on Wednesday, September 22, in the U.K. “To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people.”

While describing his memories with Philip, Harry admitted that he would miss his “sense of humor,” but that he was more focused on how the queen, 95, is dealing with the loss. The pair were married from 1947 until Philip’s death in April.

“[I] miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there,” he added. “I also know she will be OK without him.”

Harry is one of many royals that participated in the new documentary highlighting the life of the Duke of Edinburgh. The BBC film was originally meant to be a project celebrating Philip for his 100th birthday in June, but the late royal passed away shortly before the milestone.

At the time, Harry posted a tribute honoring Philip after he died from natural causes at age 99.

The BBC documentary is set to include interviews from many royal family members who spoke about Philip before and after his death. Philip’s children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all participated in the special.

In a previously released clip from the program, Charles, 72, reflected on his last conversation he had with Philip about his 100th birthday.

“We’re talking about your birthday and whether there’s going to be reception!” the Prince of Wales recalled, before sharing his father’s response: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air in the U.K. on BBC One on Wednesday, September 22, at 9 p.m.