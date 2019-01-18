Yikes! There’s one person who’s not a fan of Ariana Grande: Princess Nokia. The rapper accused the pop star of ripping off the lyrics from one of her tracks.

Following the release of Grande’s new single and music video “7 Rings” on Friday, January 18, the New York City-based musician (real name Destiny Nicole Frasqueri) posted a video on Instagram and Twitter of herself making facial expressions while listening to snippets of Grande’s new tune and her own “Mine” track from her 1992 mixtape.

“Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh, my God!” Princess Nokia said. “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm … sounds about white.”

The lyrics in question? In the new tune, the “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, sings: “My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).”

On “Mine,” Princess Nokia, 26, raps: “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It’s mine, I bought it/ It’s mine, I bought it.”

In December, Grande revealed her latest single was inspired by a shopping spree. “It was a … challenging fall day in New York,” the Grammy nominee told Billboard at the time. “Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring. That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.”

While Grande has yet to comment on Princess Nokia’s accusation, the singer has been receiving a lot praise for the song from fans, including celebs such as Zara Larsson.

