Priscilla Presley is outspoken about her love for animals. Us Weekly caught up with the philanthropist on Thursday, September 27, at the Born Free USA fundraiser in West Hollywood, where she shared advice for people looking to bring a four-legged friend into their home.

“Obviously, make sure you want the pet, make sure you can afford the pet, making sure you do the right thing for the pet,” Presley, 73, explained to Us. “I mean, you know, it’s just common sense. If you take home a pet, that pet is a part of the family.”

The Dallas alum continued: “You know, making sure it’s not out in the cold with coyotes and that it stays in, knowing your environment and accepting them as part of the family.”

As for her own experience with canines, Presley told Us that she once “had six dogs at one time,” noting, “I took my daughter’s three dogs when she went to England.”

The widow of the late Elvis explained: “[My daughter] had three English bulldogs. I already had three, so I said, ‘Who’s gonna take care of the dogs?’ And she said, ‘Mom, I think you are.’”

Presley’s love for animals goes beyond just taking care of her own furry friends. The actress is also currently working on a documentary called Land of the Free and spoke candidly about her hopes for the project.

“The documentary will pretty much expose what’s been going on with trophy hunting, with poaching, with the money that’s being put up for poachers to kill for them,” she told Us. “So yeah, we’re here tonight with people who are involved with Born Free, [and] we hope to connect and help each other out to get our mission done there and help not just lions, but trophy hunters have also elephant tusks, and of course monkeys.”

Though there isn’t yet a release date for the documentary, Presley says it’ll be out “hopefully soon.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

