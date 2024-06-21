Priyanka Chopra Jonas had to provide a disclaimer when sharing a video of herself covered in blood.

“Lately 💪🏽🙏🏽❤️#thebluff,” she wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of photos and videos on Thursday, June 20, referring to her upcoming action film. “PS: for those who can’t tell. We use fake blood for movies. It’s makeup. Thank you.”

The post’s first slide showed Chopra Jonas, 41, with bloody cuts on her face and chest.

“Yeah, when you do action movies. It’s really glamorous. Yeah, another day at the office,” she said in the video.

Related: Stars Injured on Set Some movie and TV stars have hurt themselves attempting their own stunts … while others have suffered injuries through no fault of their own. In one of the scariest examples, Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure and needed half a year to recuperate — […]

While the dramatic injuries weren’t real, other photos in the post suggested that Chopra Jonas had gotten some scrapes and bruises while shooting the film. One snap showed two small cuts on what appeared to be her leg and another showed a bruise near her shoulder.

The actress previously took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 19, to show a large scratch on her throat with the caption, “Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestacquisition #thebluff #stunts.”

Chopra Jonas stars as a former pirate in The Bluff, which is set in the 19th century Caribbean. Filming began earlier this month in Australia, which means Chopra Jonas has been away from her husband, Nick Jonas, while he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers. However, she’s had the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Malti, by her side.

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra Jonas’ Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got down on […]

“Her ❤️Miss u @nickjonas,” Chopra Jonas wrote via Instagram earlier this month alongside a photo of her and Malti relaxing in matching pajamas.

“My whole world,” Jonas, 31, responded in the comments section.

Chopra Jonas previously gushed about life with Malti and Jonas while celebrating Mother’s Day last month.

“My angels … @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram. “Very grateful 🥹 🙏🏽🥰.”

Jonas shared a Mother’s Day post of his own, which included a sweet video of Chopra Jonas doing squats with Malti on her shoulders.

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Family Photo Album With Daughter Malti Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have given glimpses of life with their daughter since her arrival. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Malti’s birth via Instagram in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the […]

“I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother … and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way,” he wrote.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 after less than one year of dating. Jonas revealed during a November 2018 interview with Vogue that he and Chopra Jonas first connected after he slid into her Twitter DMs.

“‘I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,’” he recalled writing to his future wife. “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me?’”