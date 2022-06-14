Big moves are being made in Hollywood: 101 Studios — the creators of beloved drama Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner — announced it has secured a first look partnership with PZAJ, an emerging film and television production company.

The first projects set to launch through this partnership include a feature film titled Paradise Found, based on the book written by lauded Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke. The inspiring story chronicles the small town of Paradise, California, which was ravaged by fires and whose football team rises from the ashes, inspiring the nation with its grit and perseverance.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

In addition, 101 Studios — who also produced 1883, the hit prequel to Yellowstone starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — and PZAJ will team up to make a documentary feature following the late journalist Andrew Jennings’ investigation into the shocking misconduct and corruption of FIFA’s executive team and members, a press release obtained by Us Weekly said.

Everything to Know About Yellowstone’s Spinoff Series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

“Stories like these exemplify the kind of projects that we are dedicated to being a part of at PZAJ. We look forward to not only creating, but also lending our expertise in development, production, finance and marketing,” Phillip Glasser, CEO of PZAJ, said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with PZAJ to create and produce exciting new film and television content,” David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Relationship Timeline

PZAJ is majority owned and backed by Vinco Ventures, currently in the process of a merger with Zash Global Media, founded by financier and entertainment industry disruptor Ted Farnsworth.

“We have a great deal of admiration and respect for the incredible work that is being done out of 101 Studios and are very excited about this first look partnership that will allow us to create groundbreaking content,” Farnsworth said. “We want to be in business with 101 because we share a common vision, not just on taste and preferences of films, but on the execution of a business model that will bring high quality, very entertaining films to the marketplace.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!