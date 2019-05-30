Sebastian Grey has been on top during most of Project Runway season 17, but it looks like the pressure may get the best of him ahead of the finale.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the designer, 31, gets extremely frustrated when designing a dress as well as an experiential art installation to showcase it in.

“My outfit and my room, they are totally in two different worlds,” the Colombia native says. “The adrenaline is super high and I just want to scream right now. I don’t feel proud of what I’m making. I’m not feeling this dress, I’m angry with myself because it’s a deal.”

After a walk outside, he tells the other designers that he’s quitting the competition.

“I’m not gonna finish this dress. I don’t like that room. I don’t like anything,” he shares, while all the other competitors try to calm him down. “I want to go to my home right now. I don’t want to be here anymore. Yeah, I”m giving up.”

So, will he really throw in the towel right before finding out if he made the final four?

Project Runway airs on Bravo Thursday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

