Raise your glasses high for the ultimate throwback. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Camila Alves starred together in a Jon Bon Jovi music video in 2002 — and it’s everything we never knew we needed.

The video for the rocker’s hit “Misunderstood,” which Page Six resurfaced on Friday, May 11, opens up with a young Sandoval and Alves naked in bed together. Another woman, who appears to be playing the reality TV star’s girlfriend, is not happy to find a “naked chick” in his bed.

“Babe, babe, it’s not what it looks like,” exclaims Sandoval, who’s sporting longer hair than Vanderpump Rules fans are used to. “Just let me explain, OK? Just let me explain!”

The SUR bartender, now 34, has starred in the Bravo hit since it premiered in January 2013. The network announced in April that Vanderpump Rules will return for season 7 later this year. Sandoval, who has documented his own musical aspirations on the reality series, also gets arrested, attacked by dogs and strips down naked in the music video.

He opened up about filming the video in his Bravo TV blog after an episode of Vanderpump Rules in which Stassi Schroeder won’t allow her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor to work with female models aired in December 2013.

“It REALLY gets to me to hear Stassi tell Jax he’s not ‘allowed’ to model with girls anymore!” he began. “I can tell you, that on any legit photoshoot, being anything less than completely professional is just flat out not tolerated. Before Camila even met Matthew McConaughey and became his wife, we shot a huge budget, Bon Jovi music video together (‘Misunderstood’) and she was topless on top of me for three hours. I did nothing but keep direct eye contact with her, in pure paranoia of being anything less than professional.”

“Well, because of my professionalism and awesomeness (OK, I’m being a bit cocky, LOL!), I went on to shoot the next video (‘All About Loving You’) and many more things came from that,” Sandoval added at the time. “After you’ve had some ACTUAL experience, at the end of the day, screw the cheap thrills! It all comes down to building your resume, making your $$$, and booking the next one!”

Alves, meanwhile, met Matthew McConaughey in 2006 and they tied the knot in 2012 after six years of dating. They are parents of 9-year-old son Levi, 8-year-old daughter Vida and 5-year-old son Livingston. She is now a model, designer and host.

