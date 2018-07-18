Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Check back every week for her recap!

My expectations are high this week because it is H-O-M-E-T-O-W-N-S!!! Hometowns are always interesting because the family brings a whole new dynamic into the show. We have new characters, new stories, and hopefully new drama. Tonight, I did not quite get what I wanted from the hometowns as a viewer but it appears Becca did and that is what matters the most! So let’s take a stroll into hometowns.

Garrett’s Past

Becca walks into Garrett’s hometown and immediately thinks his tractor is sexy. He shows her the family business, they hitch a ride from Carlos, pick some tomatoes, bond over their homegrown roots and values. I was hoping to get a little more insight into Garrett’s values since those have been called into question as of lately. So we take a surface level dive into Garrett’s values and some of the reasons as to why his prior marriage failed. The reason I say surface level is that Garrett continues to discuss what SHE did wrong in the relationship but nothing in regards to what HE did. Remember, it does take two! I also noted the fact that he really emphasized his family’s influence in his relationship but that they stated that they withheld not to stir the pot. So, somebody tell me what really happened with the breakdown of this relationship!?! I’ll wait.

Now, I am big on family so I totally understand the importance of their concern and guarded nature of Garrett especially because he had been through a long relationship/quick marriage and divorce.But am I the only one that noticed his family was maybe a little too much involved in hammering it in that Becca’s values needed to be aligned with theirs. In light of all the drama surrounding Garrett, I found this quite interesting.

Does Jason’s Mom Know Best?

Moving on to Jason, I was expecting a lot because I yearn for more from him. There is a quiet charm to Jason that I find endearing but something is missing for me. I have been waiting for that personality to poke out from behind that slick back. Well, Buffalo definitely brought it out! Give me a man that takes me to eat some chicken wings and I’ll give you my heart. There was a beautiful simplicity to Jason’s hometown and I was into it. However, just as I am getting all into Jason his mom puts a screeching halt to it. Mama said that she could not “read whether [Becca] was falling for him.” We all know that Mama knows best and we know that Jason’s Mama is not feeling the love tonight. Jason decides to ignore his mother’s advice, skips the pleasantries with Becca and dives into a case of the “I am in love with you’s.” It will be interesting to see if Mama really does know what is best for their relationship.

Blake’s Vulnerability

Obviously, I am expecting a lot from Blake — and you know what guys — Blake did not disappoint! The chemistry between Blake and Becca just seeps through your television and into your heart. I can’t get enough of them together. Blake decides to take Becca back to his high school to show where this fine young man was made. As Becca gets the behind—the—scenes tour, Blake informs her that he has a secret. Now if you are like me, you are on the edge of your seat waiting for Blake to spill all the tea related to what happened between his mom and the coach. I thought that was the Big Secret. But to the contrary, Blake’s secret took an unexpected turn. Blake reveals to Becca that his school was involved in a school shooting and someone lost their life. In light of what is going on in this country, Blake penetrated the Bachelor Bubble for a moment and gave us a real—ife experience. Bachelor world is a fantasy and this moment really addressed the reality of the state of out nation. I appreciated his candor and vulnerability. But Bachelor world pulled us right back into the bubble by giving us a random school performance by Betty Who. Why? Because everything has a happy ending in Bachelor World.

Colton’s Virginity (Again)

Colton is a virgin. We got it. And in case you did forget, don’t worry because at this point he is wearing his virginity like a scarlet letter plastered to his chest. I mean, I am not even sure how I am supposed to feel about it based on how he is being portrayed. Do we applaud him or hold it over his head? Either way it goes, I am already sick of it. Colton takes Becca to a children’s hospital to play with the kids and show her the purpose behind his non-profit organization. Rach loves the kids and she loves this part of Colton’s hometown. We walk into Colton’s hometown and meet his family. His dad seems to really be the parent who lays down the law and it seems like he treated Becca the same way. I mean, he basically told her to send him home. Between his dad and Tia, Colton didn’t stand a chance at the rose ceremony — but we will get to Tia later. Colton professes his love and virginity to Becca that night.

Becca’s “Friends”

Before the rose ceremony that night, Becca is greeted by her “friends,” but little did she know there was a Judas in the midst. With that being said, let’s move on to the real star of the night…Tia, Tia, Tia. Well, before you attack me for my commentary on Tia, let me just say this. When you put yourself on reality television you have to be ready to accept the good and the bad opinions that will be showered upon you. It is the nature of this business. But as much as I want to discuss Tia, I have to first acknowledge her “friends.” Now you may be asking yourselves why I am using quotes when I refer to Becca’s “friends.” Well, that is because real friends don’t let their friends make a fool of themselves on national television. If I had been on that couch I would have said, “Tia, you are going the wrong way. Don’t do this to yourself for millions to see. Have a seat or two!” But no, that did not happen. In fact, Tia’s “friends,” aka Caroline continued to perpetuate the conversation by providing the audience with more details of Tia’s feelings for Colton. I do believe Tia really does like Colton, but there is a time [and] a place for everything and that place for you Tia was weeks ago when Becca confronted you about it the first time.

The reason this moment bothered me so much was that it took away, once again, from Becca. This is Becca’s season and subpar story lines and people are constantly overshadowing it. Tia, there is a place for you and it is called Paradise. You should have just let their relationship play out and if it is meant to be then Colton will see you there. All I know is that after this moment, Colton has to be thinking WTF. And surprise, surprise, Colton went home during the rose ceremony.=

