Ralph Macchio knows the importance that the late Pat Morita‘s Mr. Miyagi brought to the original Karate Kid films – which is why season 6 of the franchise spinoff Cobra Kai will honor the “magic” of his character more than ever.

“I think he is smiling,” Macchio, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly of his onscreen and off-screen mentor, who died in 2005, at the Cobra Kai season 6 premiere at the Autry in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 17. “I think all the fairy dust and fandom [and] love for this franchise is coming from him, [director] John Avildsen and [producer] Jerry Weintraub.”

He continued, “It’s something. That original movie was special. But Pat Morita – without Mr. Miyagi – we’re not here right now. That’s the secret sauce. That was the magic, the soulful magic of the original.”

Noting that “it’s been really important” to “always lace his character throughout the series,” Macchio told Us that fans of the long-running Netflix series can expect to see Mr. Miyagi’s story carried on even more throughout the last and final season.

“I directed episode three,” Macchio added, teasing scenes from part one of season 6. “And now finding that box of secrets really starts this really fun journey for Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi as well.”

(In one episode, Daniel is packing up Mr. Miyagi’s belongings to make room for Chozen Toguchi [Yugi Okumoto], who is staying with his family, when he finds a box hidden under the floorboards. The box contains boxing gloves, news articles about an assault and theft and a passport with Mr. Miyagi’s picture but a different name and date of birth, which sends Daniel on a voyage to find out more about Mr. Miyagi’s story.)

In addition to spilling about Cobra Kai, Macchio also reflected on his most memorable scene from filming the original Karate Kid, which hit theaters 40 years ago.

“I always [go] back to the scene where he gives me the car and I say, ‘You’re the best friend I’ve ever had.’ It’s this pure, simple and genuine [scene],” he explained. “Dead on perfect. Realizing that all the chores add up to karate moves is a pretty big payoff scene. There’s so many [memorable scenes]. Getting my ass kicked – those were never my favorite scenes, but I got to win in the end.”

Macchio appeared in the first Karate Kid in 1984, and went on to star in 1986’s The Karate Kid II and 1989’s The Karate Kid III. He is set to return to the film franchise opposite Jackie Chan for the next installment, the pair announced in November 2023.

The Outsiders actor has starred on Cobra Kai since its inaugural season hit Netflix in 2018. William Zabka, who played Macchio’s rival Johnny Lawrence in the original films, has also starred on the show since season 1.

Part one of Cobra Kai season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

Reporting by Mariel Turner