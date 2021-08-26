Take a Karate Kid vacation! The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that served as the LaRusso home in Netflix’s Cobra Kai series is becoming an Airbnb.

The house, located in Marietta, Georgia, recently sold for $2.4 million after hitting the market in April, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, the new owners plan to list it on the popular home-sharing app, meaning Cobra Kai superfans will soon be able to live their LaRusso fantasy with a stay at the house.

In the Netflix series, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) purchased the home for his family, but it’s also the site of the Miyagi-Do karate dojo. In the show, however, the house is said to be located in Encino, California, rather than in Georgia.

The real-life house is known as Villa Flora and previously served as home to iconic golfer Arnold Palmer as well as two United States presidents, according to Chad Carrodus, an agent with Ansley Real Estate.

“Rich with history and architectural significance, the sprawling estate is set on a serene lot providing the utmost privacy,” Carrodus wrote via Instagram in April when the house was listed. “Villa Flora is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home. The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple’s time living on the Amalfi Coast — a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home.”

The property, originally listed for $2.65 million, sits on just over one acre of land and includes a greenhouse, outdoor kitchen and dog run.

“As well as maintaining a steadfast commitment to the use of only the best materials, Villa Flora was also built to be environmentally responsible,” Carrodus continued in his listing. “The perfect home to entertain, even for the most discerning of hosts. In fact, entertaining is a significant element to the property’s unique history. If these walls could talk, they’d speak of countless parties lined with notable guests throughout history.”

Cobra Kai, written as a sequel to the original 1984 Karate Kid, premiered via YouTube in 2018. After the platform decided to stop producing original content, Netflix acquired the show and produced its third season. A fourth season is set to premiere in December.

The show has become a critical and commercial hit, with Macchio, 59, reprising his role alongside William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) from the original movie. Cobra Kai is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year’s Emmys, airing in September. It also racked up three nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will air the same month.