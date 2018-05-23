Luann de Lessep’s “Money Can’t Buy You Class” won’t be on Ramona Singer’s summer playlist. When the Real Housewives of New York City star recently stopped by Us Weekly’s studio for a game of “Never Have I Ever, ” she revealed what she thinks of her costar’s music, which episode of RHONY she drank a bit too much on and much more. Watch the exclusive video above to see what the OG housewife, 61, had to say.

Despite the recent success of de Lessep’s debut nightclub act, #CoutnessAndFriends, Singer admits that she’s not a fan of the cabaret singer’s most popular song. “Sorry, no I don’t enjoy that song,” she revealed, while sipping a glass of champagne. “She’s not in tune!”

Singer didn’t just keep her comments for de Lesseps though. She also spilled on whether or not she has ever ignored a call from fellow housewife Bethenny Frankel. “Yes, I have!” she confessed as she continued to drink up.

Even though she gets caught up in the drama of the show, the business woman divulged that she doesn’t always remember everything she says while filming – like the fight she had with the SkinnyGirl creator during season 9 of RHONY. So does she recall telling Frankel that she had been “topless, had sex in a waterbed … and kissed another woman?” She told Us: “That fight with Bethenny in the Berkshires, that was so intense. I don’t remember all of it.”

To see if Agelss by Ramona skincare founder has kissed a fellow housewife and if she fesses up to having any regrets on the show, watch the video above!

Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

