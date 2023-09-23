Prepare to party: Jhayco is hitting the road for the Vida Rockstar Tour, which kicks off in Boston on Thursday, September 28. The 16-city trek will take the Puerto Rican rapper across the country with stops in Chicago, Seattle, Miami and more.

“The show we’re preparing is dynamic. Fans can expect a lot of energy and color,” the 30-year-old — whose full name is Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés — told Us Weekly while promoting the CÎROC Vodka Spritz tour. “It’s an invite to the Vida Rockstar world. We’re going to rage.”

Jhayco, who previously went by the moniker Jhay Cortez, has made a name for himself in the music industry, taking home two Grammys and serving as a songwriter on the Bad Bunny, Cardi B and J Balvin single “I Like It.”

So far, 2023 has been a career-defining year for Jhayco. In April, the San Juan native joined Bad Bunny during his headlining set at Coachella, and his single “Holanda” recently broke into the Top 50 of the Global Spotify Chart.

On August 30, Jhayco also celebrated the release of his single “Ex-Special” featuring Peso Pluma with a party in Miami.

“Music has always been a part of who I am and a part of the dream,” Jhayco says. “I was born with the desire to create music. As a child, the artist Don Omar inspired me to pursue a career in music.”

Here, the Latin pop star shares five fun personal facts with Us.

On an Alternate Profession

I would be an artist, painter or creative director. I’d keep it in the arts.

On His Favorite Lyric That He’s Written

“Se hace la que no me conoce” [“She acts like she doesn’t know me”] from my song “No Me Conoce.”

On His Dream Collaborator

The Weeknd

On His Go-To Karaoke Song

Ismael Rivera’s “El Nazareno.”

On What’s Next

After I wrap up my tour, I’ll be taking a break to spend time with friends and family. I’ll open up a few CÎROC Vodka Spritzes and hang by the beach at home in Puerto Rico.