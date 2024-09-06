Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely took out his rage on a Chiefs fan after missing out on a dramatic victory by the length of his toe.

Following the Ravens’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5 — in which a last-second touchdown catch by Likely, 24, was overturned because his toe was barely out of bounds — the third-year player was seen on video getting heckled by Chiefs fans on his way back to the locker room.

When one man yelled “You stink!” as the Ravens made their way down the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel, Likely unleashed a retort of “F–k you, bitch!!”

Emotions were running high after the highly competitive season opener, which found the Ravens on the brink of a potentially game-winning two-point conversion for a brief moment after a stellar touchdown throw-and-catch from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Likely.

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift and More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

However, after video review, it was determined that Likely’s toe came down out of bounds.

After the game, Likely initially hinted he was struggling to agree with the ruling. “At this point, you just have to live with the call,” he told reporters.

In further remarks, however, Likely put the onus on himself. “That’s on me,” he said. “I just have to get both feet in. I harp on myself to catch everything and make sure everybody puts us in the best possibility, so I take responsibility. Next time, I’m going to get my feet down.”

Ravens quarterback Jackson, 27, did not mince his words as well as his teammate.

“I thought it was a touchdown,” he said after the game. “I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it’s a touchdown.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes hadn’t yet expanded their family when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Patrick took home his […]

On the other side of the field, coach Andy Reid commented on the final play in his postgame press conference, saying, “When they say it’s a game of inches, it might be shorter than that.”

While the final touchdown didn’t stand, Likely’s effort earned high praise from his own head coach, John Harbaugh.

“Isaiah played just a great football game,” Harbaugh said. “[He made] so many plays, especially down the stretch, play after play. I thought Isaiah played a great football game. I was proud of him and a lot of other guys, too.”

The Ravens return to action Sunday, September 15, in their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to play the Cincinnati Bengals.