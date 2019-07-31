



Sharing their thoughts! Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan opened up about Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s recent claims that she’s “never enjoyed” filming the reality TV series.

“I don’t think she enjoyed it just because of the tumultuous things that were going on in her personal life, so she constantly had to tell the world,” Gorga, 40, who is also Giudice’s sister-in-law, explained exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting her Fiber One music video, “Work Done,” with the other housewives. “Where if you aren’t going through what she had to go through, it’s probably a little bit easier.”

Williams, 38, shared similar thoughts, telling Us it depends on when she’s asked, because some times are more difficult than others. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also gushed that the show is an opportunity to help her business grow and that she’s been able to meet so many amazing people while filming.

“I also feel, personally, that Teresa has really come far and she seems much more comfortable with herself these days,” Morgan, 55, shared. “She’s done well getting used to being on camera.”

Williams added that they “all have those rough seasons,” to which both Gorga and Morgan agreed.

The trio’s comments come days after Giudice, 47, admitted to Us that filming the hit Bravo show has never been an easy or enjoyable thing for her to do.

“It’s always challenging for me, unfortunately. It’s like, everybody else has smooth sailing, has a great time on the show. For me, it’s always hard,” the Standing Strong author told Us earlier this month. “I haven’t enjoyed being on the show. Not as of yet, 10 years on. Not enjoyed one season yet. I can’t wait, maybe Season 11 I’ll enjoy.”

As for the explosive upcoming season, Giudice teased that “there’s a lot of drama” and things she “didn’t expect” to happen. “I’m shocked. It’s just screwed up,” she told Us. “Tensions are high.”

Giudice is currently awaiting the fate of her husband, Joe Giudice, who has been in ICE custody since March when he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. The businessman was ordered to return to his native Italy during a court hearing last year. In May, he was granted permission to stay in the U.S.A. until his case is reviewed by a judge. The couple share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

