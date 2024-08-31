Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards sure isn’t happy in a newly released promo for the reality show’s upcoming season.

Bravo dropped a sneak peek at season 14 of the reality show on Friday, August 30, teasing dramatic scenes set to air soon.

The footage shows Richards, 55, storming off in tears during filming, declaring, “I’m done. I’m not doing this anymore.”

But the drama doesn’t just center around Richards. Another snippet of the trailer features costars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke facing off against one another.

“This is not real,” Kemsley, 48, tells Stracke, 52, in the tense scene. Stracke then hits back, “This is as real as it gets.”

The trailer also hinted at drama at other shows in the Real Housewives franchise, including The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) .

In the preview, RHOP’s Wendy Osefo tries on a white dress while her costars Karen Huger and Ashley Darby are by her side.

“It’s time to turn up. Turn up!” Osefo, 40, says in the clip.

New seasons for each of the respective shows will air this fall on Bravo, with RHOSLC season 5 kicking off on September 18 while RHONY drops October 1.

Bravo has not yet announced an official premiere date for RHOBH season 14 and RHOP season 9 but they are both due to air in the coming months.

On RHOBH, Richards will be joined by fellow Housewives, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month, Stracke and Beauvais described season 14 as equal parts “interesting” and “explosive”.

“I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Stracke, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively on August 8. (She appeared to be referring to costars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s separation from their respective husbands, Mauricio Umanksy and PK Kemsley, which is speculated to be the focal point of the season.)

“Personally, I feel [this is] the strongest that I’ve been on the show,” Stracke continued, adding she was able to “learn some things” this season.

“I love doing this show, and the learning curve is really steep, and I love getting to know the ladies in a different way every year,” she added. “I love growing as a woman. I love growing as a businesswoman, and I love growing as a friend.”