The upcoming 14th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is equal parts “interesting” and “explosive” — at least according to Bravo stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Sutton, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 8. (She appeared to be referring to costars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s separation from their respective husbands, Mauricio Umanksy and PK Kemsley, which is speculated to be the focal point of the season.)

“Personally, I feel [this is] the strongest that I’ve been on the show,” Sutton continued, noting that she did “learn some things” this time around “as I do every season.”

“I love doing this show, and the learning curve is really steep, and I love getting to know the ladies in a different way every year,” she added. “I love growing as a woman. I love growing as a businesswoman, and I love growing as a friend.”

This year specifically, Sutton said she’s “very sure” of herself, a departure from where she was during her first season on the show in 2020.

“Five years ago, I was really coming out of a hard divorce, and I didn’t really know exactly what I was doing. I was starting a new business, and not quite sure where I was in life,” she explained. “Now, we see me very sure of where I am in life and starting a new business and not really wanting to take it from people — but also learning how to be empathetic and listening.”

Sutton attended Thursday night’s event in support of fellow RHOBH cast member and friend Garcelle, 57, who stars as Ava in Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love, which is set to premiere on Saturday, August 17.

Garcelle told Us that “it means everything” that her RHOBH costars were willing to step out for her big night.

“We have an amazing friendship,” she said of Sutton. RHOBH season 14 newcomer Jennifer Tilly was also in attendance, whom Garcelle has “grown to be closer” with since filming the show together.

“It’s awesome,” she gushed. “I mean, whenever your friends can support you, it’s pretty cool.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner