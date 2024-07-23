Garcelle Beauvais Promises 'Really Juicy' RHOBH Season 14

Garcelle Beauvais is promising plenty of fireworks on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Production is well underway on season 14 of the Bravo reality show, with Garcelle, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne all returning. They’ll be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John, who replaces Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley as a main cast member. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will appear as “friends.”

“Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions. It’s not just one person,” Garcelle, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her expanded partnership with Lifetime. (The RHOBH star will executive produce original titles for Lifetime following the success of last year’s Black Girl Missing. Her latest movie, Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie, premiered on Lifetime Saturday, July 20.)

“I mean, we’re not done shooting but I would say, give it up to my girl Sutton. It is going to be really juicy and I’m really excited,” Garcelle teased. “I’m excited for people to meet Boze and Jennifer Tilly, who brings a really cool vibe. And, of course, Kathy. I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

Related: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14: Who’s Returning and Who’s Not? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring with new and returning stars. Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As the last remaining OG cast […]

Cracks began to show between longtime friends Kyle and Dorit during the RHOBH season 13 reunion, and Kyle told Us in June that things between her and Dorit are “not good.” So is there hope for some reconciliation?

“I think there’s going to be some light at the end of the tunnel,” Garcelle told Us. “I can’t tell you between whom, but I think what’s great about our show … the base of it is still friendship.”

“We’re not just trying to take each other down just for the sake of doing that,” Garcelle explained. “I think there’s also friendships that are being formed or redirected … that’s what I love about the show.”

In an interview with Us in June, Kyle, 55, opened up about her strained relationship with Dorit, 48, as they film RHOBH season 14.

“The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year,” said the Bravo star, who also named Sutton as another costar with whom her dynamic has changed.

Kyle said she and Dorit “should be” supporting each other as they both go through similar situations, but that’s not the case. (Kyle and Dorit are separated from their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley, respectively.)

Related: Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's Friendship Timeline: Where They Stand Now Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have been joined at the hip throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but their friendship has taken quite the turn. Season 13 followed the cracks in their relationship, with Dorit expressing concerns that Kyle was prioritizing other friends over her. […]

“Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship,” she said. “We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams