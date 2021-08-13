Reality Star On Mekahel Exits His Show ‘Putting On’ After 2 Seasons

Ready for the next chapter. Reality star On Mekahel is leaving his self-titled show, Putting On, after two seasons.

The former model’s publicist confirmed the news, revealing that his sudden departure was due to creative differences with the network, Revry. The streaming platform, which launched in 2016, features LGBTQ+ movies, TV shows, music videos, news and more.

“It’s definitely sad for me to say goodbye to the show,” Mekahel said in a statement. “Putting On was my baby — a labor of love. But we had an amazing journey and I honestly loved every moment working with my team and Revry TV; they gave me a wonderful place to call home the last four years.”

Despite his exit, the TV personality hinted that he will be back on fans’ screens before long. “This is definitely not the last of me that you will see on reality TV,” he continued. “We are continuing to film and have some exciting things in the making. Stay tuned!”

Putting On combined the fashion ingenuity of Project Runway, the glamour of America’s Next Top Model and the romantic exploits of Sex and the City. The show followed Mekahel through his ups and downs as a millennial CEO building an underwear empire in New York City. During the series’ run, his trajectory spanned from underwear model to creator of an A-list fashion brand.

The Revry original series highlighted the real-life relationships and struggles of staying afloat as a model and designer. Plus, it explored how to maintain status after making a mark in the fashion industry.

Season 1 saw Mekahel building his brand as he dealt with managing his personal life. Season 2 took a deeper look at his private and professional world, giving a peek at his relationship with Dave Cederberg and his business ventures around the globe.

The couple, who eventually tied the knot, virtually accepted the award for Digital Series at the Queerties in March.

“I wanna say thank you to my husband for letting me do it because when we started dating, he didn’t even let me take a selfie together, and now we have three [or] four camera operators in the house,” Mekahel said at the time.

Cederberg, for his part, shared his hope that the series would “allow people to start taking back their narratives in our community and being the most important thing you can be in this world, which is yourself.”

Putting On is still available to watch on Amazon.