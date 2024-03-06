Reba McEntire, appearing as a coach on this season of The Voice, got emotional after hearing a performance from former Kidz Bop singer William Alexander.

Alexander performed Lizzy McAlpine‘s “Ceilings” during the Tuesday, March 5, episode’s blind auditions, prompting McEntire, 68, and Chance the Rapper to turn their chairs, indicating they’d like him on their team.

After the performance, Alexander said he sang the song in honor of his late grandfather, who died last year.

“He always said that he believed in me, and it’s just crazy being here now,” Alexander told the judges.

McEntire was impressed with the 16-year-old’s poise, saying she struggles when trying to sing while thinking of her mother, Jacqueline, who died in 2020. McEntire has since said she almost quit singing after her mother’s death because she “always sang for mama.”

“Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader,” she said in an appearance on Today.

She expanded on her feelings when talking to Alexander during Tuesday’s episode.

“When I sing a song and I’m thinking about my mama, I start gasping and then I can’t sing anymore,” she said, imitating herself gasping for effect.

When she asked how Alexander was able to pull it off, he said, “I just pictured him hearing this and seeing me do this. It just made me feel so proud to be here.”

“You’re gonna have somebody with you all the time,” McEntire added, as she began choking up. “I thought you did a great job, your voice is a beautiful gift and I’d love to have you on my team.”

Alexander, a first-generation American from Staten Island, had his family by his side during his audition.

While all the judges were complimentary, Chance, 30, told Alexander, “You have great control, and just a really unique tone. I really don’t think there’s anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you.”

Alexander ultimately chose McEntire as his coach, saying he was going with his gut.

“It feels so crazy that Reba got emotional,” he added. “That’s when I really felt connected to her, and that’s when I just knew that I had to pick Reba.”

McEntire’s decision to turn her chair for Alexander, however, came before she knew his story. She explained her strategy, saying, “I’m always really excited about working with young people. William’s voice was very smooth but different from anything else I’ve got. So that’s why I wanted him.”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.