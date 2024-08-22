The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have to follow a lengthy list of guidelines, including an unwritten rule regarding family planning.

During a recent appearance on the “Unplanned” podcast, DCC star Reece Weaver was asked what happens if a cheerleader finds out she’s pregnant in the middle of the NFL season.

“I’m not too sure if that’s something that we’ve really thought about,” Weaver, 22, told podcast cohosts Abby and Matt Howard. “I think, like, that’s just an unspoken thing that we don’t really talk about, but we know that can’t happen ‘cause obviously the uniform is a little revealing.”

Weaver noted that “at one point” there was a mother on the squad.

“Fun fact, there was a DCC [who] did have a daughter,” Weaver said. “She was such a go-getter and she was a killer. I was like, ‘Wow, go Mom!’ Like, I want to aspire to be like that. She broke expectations and it’s really cool to see her conquer, like, a stereotype that you kind of [the cheerleaders].”

Weaver’s journey with the DCC began in Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders documentary, chronicling the 2023-2024 football season. She was a rookie candidate in the program, who eventually made the team. During her second tryout earlier this summer, Weaver once again made the squad for the next 2024-2025 season.

While balancing DCC duties and practices, Weaver and her husband, Will Allman, had many conversations about the right time to expand their family.

“I’m so grateful for Will, obviously. He sacrificed so much for my dream,” Weaver said on the podcast, referring to her college sweetheart relocating to Texas after graduation to support her to audition for the DCC. “[It’s] something that Will and I have had that conversation of like, ‘We’re not ready to be parents because we have a lot to figure out already.’”

She added, “I could not even picture us being parents right now because we have a lot of stuff that we’re just trying to juggle, but we’ve kind of dreamt about what life would look like post-DCC and family and stuff with that, but as of now, I want to pursue this.”

Weaver, who married Allman in April during the team’s offseason, pointed out that several DCC veterans have started expanding their families following their retirement from the cheer squad.

“[It’s] super fun and super exciting to see that they’re starting their families,” Weaver said, noting that she and her husband ultimately would love to welcome three or four kids. “Will and I have also talked about, like, Lord willing, if, unfortunately, there’s complications [that] we can’t really plan [for, including infertility], we would also love to adopt.”

She continued, “I would love to be a boy mama, but also a girl mama! I don’t know, whatever.”