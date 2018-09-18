Never too much Meryl! Reese Witherspoon opened up about working with Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies’ season 2.

“We just finished shooting the second season. Meryl Streep is in it. She’s in every episode! She wanted to be in every episode and I told her she didn’t have to be, but she was having fun,” Witherspoon, 42, raved during a panel for her new book, Whiskey In a Teacup, with Woodford Reserve on Monday, September 17 in New York City. “I’m not allowed to tell anyone anything about the season. I’m always looking for a different perspective or something I haven’t seen before and she got humor in a very serious story.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Streep, 69, is joining the cast of the hit HBO series as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s late character, Perry Wright. Mary arrives in Monterey, California, with questions about her son’s sudden death and worries about her grandchildren.

The Oscar winner will star as a series regular alongside Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Laura Dern (Renata Klein) and Zoe Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson).

Streep made her grand debut in April after Kidman, 51, shared a snapshot acting alongside her and twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti. “First day on set with Meryl and ‘my’ darling boys! #BigLittleLies,” she captioned the photo.

Later that month, Woodley gushed over working with The Post star. “She’s fantastic. She’s as lovely as you would assume her to be,” the Adrift actress exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s bananas, working with Meryl.”

HBO has yet to set a premiere date for Big Little Lies season 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!