Reneé Rapp revealed that her song “I Do” is about her Sex Lives of College Girls costar Alyah Chanelle Scott — and not even Scott herself knew.

Rapp, 24, got candid about the most personal songs on her 2023 album, Snow Angel, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, February 28, which included the revelation about Scott, 26.

“I remember being like, ‘I love you so much, and this feels so romantic in a platonic way, but I don’t understand how to explain it,’” Rapp said of the origins of the track. “And I now know that it was so much more complicated in my sexuality.”

The Mean Girls star explained how the song forced her to confront some realities about her sexual identity that had previously gone unexplored.

“I was like, ‘Wait, you feel completely different to me than a boy does, and I love you,’” Rapp said of Scott. “‘So am I in love with you?’ I’m like, ‘What the f–k?’”

Though Rapp admitted “I don’t even think I’ve ever told her that I wrote it about her,” she detailed how “I Do” allowed her friendship with Scott to crystallize in her head.

“I now know that she’s just my f–king rock,” Rapp said, “and I just don’t think I like boys.”

Rapp announced her full-time exit from The Sex Lives of College Girls in July 2023 after appearing on the show’s first two seasons, though she will appear as a guest star in the upcoming third season.

Rapp also peeled back the curtain on other Snow Angel standouts, including the album’s title track, which is about Rapp being sexually assaulted.

“I still feel like I’m sorting through those feelings,” she explained. “I do understand that it was an incredibly traumatic experience that I don’t remember at all. And it feels weird to talk about because I don’t remember it.”

As she recalls now, Rapp was left “at a club to get drugged” by a group of acquaintances, who she said she has now begun to distance herself from.

“God knows what happened to me,” Rapp said of the assault. “And it happened two years ago. I woke up on a bathroom stall, face up in The Beverly Hilton with blood on my pants. And had been left alone at that point for like seven hours.”

Elsewhere, on the song “Poison Poison,” Rapp described somebody as “the worst person on Earth.” When asked whether she’s ever played the track for the subject in question, Rapp responded bluntly.

“Oh, no. I don’t speak to that bitch,” she remarked. “I’m good at having empathy, but if you do something a little too f–king close to the sun, that’s it. And this person tried to ruin my life, so go ahead. F–k you.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.