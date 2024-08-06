Retired Jason Kelce Looks Toned and Fit at Philadelphia Eagles Practice

Retired Jason Kelce just can’t stay away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce, 36, was spotted on the field attending an Eagles practice on Monday, August 5. Per footage shared via social media, Kelce looked toned and fit as he walked alongside staff members in a green T-shirt, black shorts and white bucket hat.

“Jason Kelce hanging out with Big Dom before practice,” one user wrote via X on Monday alongside video footage of Kelce.

Kelce announced his retirement from the sport after 13 seasons with the Eagles during an emotional press conference in March. Months later, the former center revealed that he’s made it a priority to lose weight.

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now,” Kelce told GQ in June. “It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

After exiting the sport as a player, Jason — who shares Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 17 months, with wife Kylie Kelce — landed a gig with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. ESPN announced the multiyear deal in May, with Jason replacing NFL alum Robert Griffin III.

Jason later gushed about the opportunity during an episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“Especially when we were growing up, this was the night that everyone thought of with football,” he said during a May episode. “Now, I’m going to be on there with some incredibly talented people … all these guys offer not just great expertise but wonderful personalities. It’s going to be a good time.”

While talking about his gig with Monday Night Countdown, Jason reassured his brother — who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — that he wouldn’t be harder on him.

“Are you going to be harder on me than anyone else? Are you going to be more open to f—king s—tting on me, because it’s me?” Travis, 34, asked at the time, to which Jason replied, “No, I wouldn’t do that to you. If you drop a pass, I’m not going to go out of my way to do that.”

Jason, however, admitted that he would tease his younger sibling if he did a “silly” endzone dance. (Travis is known for his moves in the end zone, which his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has copied during her Eras Tour performances.)

Jason made his debut on Monday Night Countdown on Thursday, August 2.