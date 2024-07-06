Karma really is the guy on the Chiefs — and Taylor Swift can’t resist giving him shout-outs during her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift, 34, closed out her Friday, July 5, concert in Amsterdam with her Midnights set that features a live rendition of “Midnight Rain,” improvising part of the choreography. She cheekily brushed her shoulders with a shimmy and a giggle while singing, “He never thinks of me / except when he’s on TV.”

The move had many Swifties online comparing it to one Travis Kelce has done during Kansas City Chiefs football games. The tight end, 34, has previously done a similar shoulder-brushing dance to celebrate scoring a touchdown on the field.

“It is baby girl @taylorswift13 has reels of his TD dances on her fyp,” one social media fan joked via X, speculating how Swift learned her boyfriend’s moves.

Another added, “Haahhahaaa she would totally do that.”

Last week, Swift added Kelce’s “The Archer” pose to the same section of “Midnight Rain” while performing in Dublin.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, taking their romance that September when she went to her first Chiefs game and saw his TD moves in action. Swift even adorably shouted, “Let’s f—king go!” when Kelce reached the end zone at the time.

am i crazy or is it one of travis’ touchdown dances pic.twitter.com/RWgGRMgBW3 — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) July 5, 2024

Since they started seeing one another, Swift has been to 13 of Kelce’s NFL games — including February’s Super Bowl LVIII — while he’s supported her Eras Tour shows during his athletic offseason. On Friday, Swift played her second concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena, where she also honored Kelce by adding his archery pantomime to “So High School” again before swapping “Karma” lyrics to mention the “guy on the Chiefs.”

Kelce, meanwhile, watched Friday’s show from a private box, reuniting with Swift backstage at the end of the show. They left the arena side-by-side, waving to fans along the way. Kelce even adorably kissed Swift’s forehead while encouraging the crowd to applaud her.

While Kelce is more than happy to cede the spotlight to Swift, he briefly joined her on stage during one of her Wembley Stadium concerts in London.

“It’s very unlike me. I’m not big, I don’t like going on stages. There were a lot of people out there, really didn’t feel at home,” he said during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [set]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

Kelce added, “I was like, ‘I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Kelce appeared in the Eras transition scene between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” helping revive Swift alongside dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. Kelce, dressed in a morning suit and top suit, pretended to put on Swift’s makeup while also doing a solo jig.

At every Eras concert Kelce attended, he’s proved to be a master at her choreography. Several Swifties even think that some of the Grammy winner’s moves could inspire Kelce’s touchdown dances during the 2024-2025 football season.

“I wonder how much Eras Tour choreography we will see him do now that he is pretty much an expert,” an X user quipped on Friday. “It would be funny.”

Kelce and the Chiefs kick off preseason games next month.