With friends like these … your bridal party might be empty. On the Sunday, November 12, episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, marriage — and the pursuit of marriage — was causing all kinds of angst for the women. Cynthia Bailey was starting to date again but it wasn’t going well. Kenya Moore was already cracking under the strain of being newly hitched. Oh, and tensions were high between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton because Porsha wasn’t planning on attending Shamea’s big day. (To be fair, it was in Kenya but, according to Shamea, that was no excuse.)

Big Changes for Porsha

Porsha’s palace was expanding — because her sister was moving in! Lauren was “going through some changes” with her child’s father, so she decided to move in with Porsha. They both seemed excited but Porsha did note that this might test the limits of their sisterhood, considering that that they already worked together. In other words, there was going to be a lot of together time.

In addition to a new roommate, Porsha had decided to become vegan. Her sister advised her to wait for six months before freezing her eggs because her eggs would be better after six months of not eating any animal products. (Not sure she had the science to back that up, but it was one theory.)

Cynthia Has the Weirdest Date Ever

Cynthia admitted that she was tired of being alone and headed on a date with some artistic guy named Evan who organized a surprise photo shoot for her at his studio, which also served as a chicken coup. After taking a bunch of pictures of her and telling her awkwardly how beautiful she was, he revealed that he’d set up a romantic dinner, complete with rose petals across the table. Oh, also, he is 29. (Cynthia is 50.)

Later, she told her daughter about the date. Noelle, who is 18, quickly commented that it would be more socially acceptable for her to be dating a 29-year-old than her mother to be dating one. Cynthia wasn’t sure what to make of that but insisted that she wasn’t really interested in Evan, anyway. Right.

Sheree Faces Her Past … Kinda

Sheree Whitfield headed out to see her life coach to discuss the physical and emotional abuse she’d suffered while married to her ex-husband, Bob. She knew it was time to talk to her kids about the topic but her coach advised her to practice what she was going to say to them by saying it to her friends first.

Sheree then stopped by Kandi Burruss‘ house to practice speaking about the abuse in a place away from her kids. Three of Sheree’s close friends met Sheree and Kandi for some wine.

“I don’t know how to start the conversation,” Sheree admitted. Her friends then pretended to be Sheree’s kids while she opened up about what happened between her and Bob so many years ago. Sheree became understandably emotional but everyone encouraged her and said she did a great job. Now she only had to give the same speech to her actual children … but she didn’t seem ready for that yet.

Trouble in Paradise

Newlywed Kenya was “still on cloud nine” as she joined Cynthia for a picnic. Kenya dished on her quick marriage, noting that it was unlikely that she and her husband had crossed paths in the first place. “He is in the corporate world,” she cooed, adding to the camera later that he was a “former Wall Street banker and now an entrepreneur” who is very successful. The two had met at a restaurant opening in Brooklyn, but there was already trouble in paradise.

Her husband lived in New York City, while Kenya remained in Atlanta, and he wasn’t enjoying the spate of attention he’d received since they’d tied the knot. “My husband is just feeling very overwhelmed because he’s a private person,” Kenya sighed.

Later, she cried to one of the show’s producers that she was having a “bad day” because everyone was bothering her new husband. “I don’t want to get divorced,” she cried through a closed door.

Kenya or Bust

All of the women reconvened at Shamea’s bridal shower, which was just as over-the-top as you would expect. Within minutes, it was clear that Porsha was in the hot seat for her plans to skip the upcoming ceremony in Kenya. “You’re telling me you’re not coming to my wedding in Kenya, but I’m still saving a place for you,” Shamea told her in front of Kandi. “You are supposed to be there. You’re supposed to be in the wedding.”

Porsha claimed she couldn’t go because of a medical condition but no one seemed to believe that one bit. “It just feels like I’m being fronted out in front of the Kandi-coated clique,” Porsha complained to the camera. “It just feels like a slap in the face.”

Shamea and Porsha continued their argument in the parking lot. “You’re not a horrible friend, but you’ve not been the best friend lately,” Shamea told Porsha, who responded by calling Shamea out for making a scene in front of Kandi. (ICYMI, things are not in a good place between Porsha and Kandi.)

“When people act a certain way in front of other people and you’ve shown them your heart, you have to listen and take heed to that,” Porsha explained. “I just want to love and support her from afar.” In other words, she didn’t change her mind about going to the wedding.

Tell Us: Do you think it’s OK for Porsha to skip Shamea’s wedding?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

