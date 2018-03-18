Face palm! Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Eva Marcille revealed to Us Weekly’s managing editor Brody Brown how Missy Elliott reacted to Shamea Morton bringing up old rumors that the two women dated in the past.

When asked if she warned Missy about the story resurfacing on the show, Eva responded, “No, I didn’t because, I mean, because Missy is so non-confrontational, she’s not that girl.”

However, the America’s Next Top Model winner did reach out after the rumors were brought up again on What Watch Happens Live.

“But I did talk to her after Watch What Happens Live and she, first she sends me the emoji of the hand on the head,” she explained. “It was hilarious. And I was like I know, so petty. And she’s like, ‘You know what girl, you held your own. I appreciate it, you know what I mean, the way you held me down. ‘I was like, ‘Look, I’m not gonna create a space for you to have to defend yourself against this girl … You’re not on the show. It’s not fair to you,’ which is kind of why I was really pissed off.”

“Like, why would you do this to my friend?” Eva added. “But furthermore, like I said, my irritation really is the fact that there’s like this negative connotation or idea around homosexuality. That is to me the more frustrating thing. Like, what is the issue?”

Prior to the Thursday, March 15, reunion taping, Eva, who made her first appearance on the Bravo reality series on January 28 episode, opened up to Us about her reunion expectations.

When asked if she thought any of the ladies would come for her at the reunion taping, Eva responded, “I hope not. It wouldn’t be in their best interest … We’re all just getting to know each other, let’s keep it cute, put it on mute.”

As previously reported, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann came to her defense on Twitter after the women “ganged up” on her at the aforementioned taping. NeNe Leakes, meanwhile, called the reunion “epic.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

