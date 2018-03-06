Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave are back and better than ever. In Us Weekly’s exclusive look at the second part of season 8, the women go on an adventure to Berlin, where they take on horseback ring … and it doesn’t go well.

“I’m not ready to die with these women in Berlin,” Rinna says in the trailer, laughing. The 54-year old mother of two also rocks some very sexy lingerie — which may be perfect for one of the group’s outings. Girardi preforms “XXPEN$IVE” at a sex club, wearing quite the get up.

The video also shows Kemsley’s debut of her swimwear line, Beverly Beach, on the runway and the women cheering her on.

However, it’s not all fun and games. It wouldn’t be The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without some drama. “I have one issue: pretend amnesia,” Girardi tells the women. Vanderpump also tells Girardi, “It’s taken me two f—kin years to get close to you.”

Of course, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the singer has a hard time opening up to others. Earlier this season, she revealed to the women that she didn’t meet her father until she was 25 years old and they shook hands upon their first meeting, causing her to put up walls in her life. “I don’t have this relationship, but I have a lot of other fabulous relationships,” she admitted at the time.

The supercut ends with Mellencamp Arroyave storming out of an outing and getting into a cab crying. Naturally, Girardi is referring to someone as “miss cry baby.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

