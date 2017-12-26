The December 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began with all of the ladies gathering in Las Vegas to celebrate Dorit Kemsley’s birthday. Dorit, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, and Adrienne Maloof all got decked out for a night in Sin City. Kyle was slightly worried that if things didn’t go well, she would be blamed since she organized the trip.

Dorit wasn’t all that excited that Lisa Rinna was there, but Lisa Rinna was determined to kill her nemesis with kindness. “I am going to be the nicest f—king Lisa Rinna that you have ever seen,” she promised the camera. Noted.

Dorit introduced Teddi by announcing that John Mellencamp was her father – an introduction she didn’t love. Then she revealed that she is now an “accountability coach,” meaning that she holds her clients “accountable” for doing their workouts and sticking with their diets. Lisa Vanderpump was quick to confirm that she is not a therapist while simultaneously suggesting Lisa Rinna could use one.

Netflix and Chill … Kinda

Before facing Lisa Rinna, Dorit met up with Erika and Teddi to gamble. Teddi took the opportunity to give an aside to the camera explaining that despite the fact that her father was a music legend, she lived in a studio apartment and ate Cup of Noodles when she first moved to Los Angeles. By 10 a.m., Teddi had hit one number on roulette and they had started drinking.

Lisa Vanderpump joined them and was stunned by how well Erika and Dorit were getting along. She too wanted to become closer to Erika and Erika was happy to see a softer side of her. “Don’t worry, it won’t last long,” Lisa Vanderpump joked. Erika then bought Lisa Vanderpump a face cream to solidify their newfound friendship. As you do.

Meanwhile, Camille, Kyle, and Rinna set up shop at the pool. Teddi decided to skip shopping and head to the pool, which seemed like a much lower-pressure situation.

The Calm Before the Storm

Erika then joined Kyle in her hotel room, where Kyle unloaded about an interaction she had with Harry Hamlin after Kim Richards had returned the bunny that Lisa Rinna had gifted to Kim’s daughter to celebrate the arrival of her baby. (If you missed bunny-gate, consider yourself blessed.) Kyle revealed that Harry had been very angry about it and she had argued that she wasn’t responsible for Kim’s actions, any more than he was responsible for his wife’s actions. Kyle said she felt she needed to get it off her chest and Erika said she should, but also advised her to “tread lightly.”

Stuck on a Ferris Wheel With Lisa Rinna

For some inexplicable reason, Lisa Vanderpump dragged the entire crew on the world’s slowest ferris wheel ride, which effectively made them prisoners for 40 minutes in an enclosed space. Dorit decided that was a good time to confront Lisa Rinna. “I don’t want to feel like I am in danger,” Dorit said. “Your words and your actions are so low that they can really affect people’s lives.”

Rinna blasted back, reminding her that her husband PK had said some pretty serious things about her as well, calling her “certifiable,” “schizophrenic” and alluding that she had a drug problem. Dorit insisted PK never said those things. “We had a really bad moment,” Rinna said. “I never did anything to you,” Dorit insisted, effectively taking zero responsibility for anything that went down between them. Ultimately, they did decide they could start fresh and they hugged it out … for now.

Her victory was short-lived though, because then Kyle took her to task for the incident with Harry. “I’m sorry that that moment happened,” Lisa Rinna conceded. “I’m happy that you apologized, and I’m done,” Kyle said to the camera. Onward and upward, Rinna.

Daddy Dearest

That night, Kyle left to get ready for a family vacation and Teddi got put on the hot seat and was asked about growing up with a famous dad. One thing led to another and Erika revealed that she was 25 years old when she met her father. “It was like meeting a stranger. I shook his hand,” she said. Lisa Rinna speculated that this was part of what made Erika so firm in her boundaries, but Erika insisted that she didn’t feel there was something missing in her life. “I don’t have this relationship, but I have a lot of other fabulous relationships,” Erika said to the camera.

When Teddi said Erika would probably go into meeting her father for the first time with some type of expectations, Erika laughed it off. Teddi said that she thought Erika came across as “too cool for school.” In other words, she wasn’t a huge fan. The next morning Dorit assured Teddi that Erika just took a little longer to warm up than the others.

