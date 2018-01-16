Can a friendship die over 20 minutes? In Beverly Hills, it can. On the Tuesday, January 16, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley was ready to get back to work. Unfortunately, she was so caught up planning her “empire,” she blanked on her plans to meet Teddi Mellencamp for drinks. By the time Dorit called Teddi to check in and apologize, Teddi was leaving.

A few days later, Teddi and Kyle Richards met up for a workout class. Dorit had already given Kyle her version of the story, which was that she was only 20 minutes late. Apparently, there was some dispute over when they were supposed to meet. It seemed this could be solved by looking over their texts or emails, but no one offered that as a solution.

Family Drama for Kyle

Kyle then went to lunch with Dorit, where Kyle revealed that she was on the brink of selling two more TV shows. “I’m going to cheer you on like your own mother would,” Dorit said. Kyle started crying when she heard that, revealing that she didn’t feel she could call her sisters because she didn’t know what kind of reaction she would get from them. Apparently the rift was so intense between her family she didn’t even know where her family would spend the holidays.

Dorit and Lisa Vanderpump went to lunch, where Dorit wasted no time recounting her version of the debacle with Teddi. “A friend gives you a break,” Vanderpump said sympathetically.

Meanwhile, Teddi met up with Kyle and Camille Grammer. The topic of conversation was Dorit missing the drinks date with Teddi. Camille, who was already ticked at Dorit for calling her the C-word Kyle’s dinner party, quipped, “Six minutes late? Was she drinking then too?” To the camera, Camille called Dorit a “bottomless pit of bulls—t.”

Will Dorit Apologize?

To the women, Camille admitted she was “embarrassed” and “humiliated” when Dorit called her that name. “I do think she tends to talk too much and drink too much,” Camille said before adding that she thought Dorit was “desperate for attention.” Kyle paused at the accusation that Dorit might be an alcoholic, but no one else batted an eyelash.

Meanwhile, across town, Vanderpump said Dorit should look at it from Camille’s point of view. “She had her new boyfriend there,” Vanderpump reminded Dorit. “Sometimes people don’t have the same sense of humor as you.” She sounded more like a mother than a friend, but maybe Dorit needed a mother to point out this fact. Vanderpump encouraged Dorit to apologize to Camille, though Dorit didn’t commit to following through on that.

Lisa Rinna joined Camille, Teddi and Kyle just in time to tell them that she’d heard that Ken Todd had been accused of alleged assault. No one seemed to believe Ken would do that, though.

Tell Us: Do you think Dorit should apologize to Camille?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

