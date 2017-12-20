The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Meghan Edmonds is not happy with E! The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, posting a screen grab of an article about Catt Sadler leaving E! News after being paid significantly less than her male cohost Jason Kennedy.

“As a reality tv personality on Bravo TV, sister network to E!, I am outraged and disgusted that such a pay disparity between male and female exists, especially on a network that MAKES THE MAJORITY OF ITS MONEY OFF AND FROM WOMEN,” Meghan captioned the photo. “For E! to dismiss @iamcattsadler request for equal pay is more than a shame, it shows us all how little they value women. I am proud of Catt for sharing her story of persecution based on her gender and for leaving the network. Bigger and better things are on the horizon for those who speak up and stand up!”

Meghan also added the hashtags “stand up to the patriarchy” and “equal work equal pay.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Sadler had decided to leave the network after learning she was getting paid a great deal less than Kennedy and being denied equal pay. The host confirmed the news on her blog, theCATTWALK, on Tuesday.

“When E! reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years,” she wrote on her website. “Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly.”

E! gave Us the following statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Meghan is the latest star to defend Sadler. Actress Jennifer Lawrence posted Sadler’s statement on her Facebook page adding, “Thank You Catt for sharing your story.” Jessica Chastain also tweeted about the situation. “WOW this is so disappointing,” the actress, 40, wrote on Wednesday. “When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate.”

