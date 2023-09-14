Vicki Gunvalson is firing shots at Teddi Mellencamp — again.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 61, took verbal shots at Mellencamp, 42, while also literally taking tequila shots on the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Gunvalson, whose feud with Mellencamp kicked off last year, doubled down on her dislike for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum during a game of “Truth or Your Amigas Take a Shot,” which she played with pals Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. (If one woman refused to answer a question, the other two had to take a shot.)

When host Andy Cohen asked Gunvalson and Beador how annoying they find Judge’s friend Mellencamp “on a scale of 1 to 10,” Gunvalson held nothing back.

“I do not like her, so give me a shot,” she declared, giving Mellencamp a 10 out of 10. Beador, 59, immediately defended Mellencamp, saying, “I really like Teddi. She’s been nice to me. I’m going to give her a 1.”

Later, the trio were asked to name the rudest Housewife “from another city.”

Gunvalson yelled, “Teddi Mellencamp,” infuriating Judge and Beador, who refused to answer the question.

Gunvalson and Mellencamp’s feud was ignited in June 2022 when the daughter of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp posted a video of Gunvalson confessing in an interview with Judge that she isn’t a big fan of Teddi, jokingly referring to their “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast as “Two Twits” instead .

Teddi fired shots of her own in the caption. “Be sure to tune into Season 2 of #RHUGT tomorrow on @peacocktv! Starring my friend and @two.ts.inapod cohost @tamrajudge, I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it’s stuck on empty lately,” she wrote. “Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again.”

At the time, Gunvalson denied that she ever tried to “take” Teddi’s podcast gig. “I’m good honey…” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Gunvalson is a Bravo veteran who joined RHOC as an original cast member in 2006. She appeared in 14 of the 17 seasons, exiting the reality show in 2020. Last year, she joined the cast of spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

By comparison, Teddi appeared on just three seasons of RHOBH from 2017 to 2020.

When The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dissed Teddi’s short TV run via social media, Teddi quickly retaliated — and insinuated that Gunvalson participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2022.

“Could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?” Teddi fired back.

In July 2022, Gunvalson added more fault to the beef when she argued with Judge, 56, over her dislike of Teddi in another WWHL appearance.

“She asked me where I was on January 6,” she said at the time. “That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”