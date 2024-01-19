Lisa Hochstein spilled the tea to Us Weekly about her time on The Real Housewives of Miami, including what she really thinks about Larsa Pippen’s sex life.

Lisa, 41, took a sip of her white wine during a recent episode of Us’ “Housewives Happy Hour” when asked whether she thinks Larsa, 49, really has sex “four times a night” as she previously claimed.

“Well, maybe once in a while, on occasion,” Lisa exclusively dished to Us while answering the question about Larsa. “But not all the time.”

Larsa raised eyebrows on the RHOM season 5 reunion in March 2023 when she claimed she has the most sex among the cast even while married to ex-husband Scottie Pippen. (Larsa and Scottie, 58, split in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2021.)

“I was married for 23 years, I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” Larsa alleged. “So three times a week is nothing. … I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

At the time, Lisa responded, “Your poor vagina!” Host Andy Cohen teased that Larsa’s boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, “has big shoes to fill.” Larsa wasn’t worried, replying, “He wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s fine.”

Lisa isn’t convinced about Larsa’s claims, but she is a little impressed by castmate Julia Lemigova’s season 6 performance. Lisa told Us she’d give Julia’s opera singing a “medium” but an A for effort.

“I appreciated the effort though. She did work really hard for it,” Lisa explained, noting that Julia’s wife, Martina Navratilova, was “so happy” and “overjoyed” by the whole thing.

When it comes to her own season 6 story lines, Lisa teased that there are a lot of things she plans to address during the upcoming reunion. “The first thing I want to clear up is that I actually do work,” she told Us, slamming the rumors about her “spending money like crazy, like, this $10,000 on Instacart” as out of control.

“I am always within my means and I’ve always been like that. So I’m not sure where they’re getting that,” Lisa explained, reminding fans that she once worked as a Hooters waitress.

Although she told Us she “didn’t last very long” at Hooters, she had a favorite item on the menu. “Oh my God, the curly fries with cheese sauce. I used to [love those],” Lisa confessed.

Watch the exclusive video above for more of Lisa’s “Housewives Happy Hour” revelations — including her thoughts on the explosive Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. And on Peacock the next day.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi