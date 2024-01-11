Lisa Hochstein found a second chance at love with Jody Glidden but is still wavering on her thoughts of marriage.

“I do [want to get married again.] I don’t know. Yes and no,” Lisa, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 10, while discussing season 6 of the Real Housewives of Miami. “I just don’t like all of the bad stuff that comes along with divorce. We’re good right now.”

The RHOM star shared that she can’t legally walk down the aisle yet since she’s still “not even divorced” from her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. The exes, who were married for 13 years, have been in an ongoing divorce battle since their split in May 2022. Lenny, 57, announced he was dating girlfriend Katharina Mazepa when he announced his separation from Lisa. Lenny proposed to Mazepa in July 2023.

“I don’t want to be engaged or married until I’m [divorced,]” she explained. “You’re not legally allowed to be married to two people.”

Lisa, for her part, moved on with Glidden, 50, in February 2023 and gushed to Us that the twosome are “really happy right now.” The reality star even has a good rapport with Glidden’s daughter Peyton and ex-wife. (Lisa shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3, with Lenny.)

“She’s wonderful. She’s great,” Lisa gushed about her boyfriend’s ex. “We’ve been on vacation together with our children.”

Lisa shared that she and Glidden also invited his ex-wife and her family over to celebrate Christmas as a blended brood.

“My entire life, actually, I’ve never quite had a relationship like this, so that’s great,” she shared. “He’s great with my kids and his daughter. Our family is expanded.”

While Lisa and Glidden’s romance has been smooth sailing, the reality star has gotten her fair share of criticism — especially from her RHOM costars — for moving on.

“I’ve had a lot of backlash, like, ‘Oh, who is Jody? Why is she jumping into this relationship so fast?’ But you got to remember, this was months and months down the line that I entered a relationship with Jody,” she told Us. “We didn’t become serious until months and months later. So I didn’t just jump into a relationship. And if you find the right person, why would you throw that away? A lot of these women on the show are looking for what I have found, so I don’t understand that.”

As Glidden has become more involved in the Bravo franchise, Lisa’s fellow housewives have warmed up to her new beau.

“Everyone that knows Jody knows that he’s just the most loveliest man,” she gushed. “He’s just so very different [from] what I’m used to.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi