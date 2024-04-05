After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast on Friday, April 5, many New York and New Jersey residents took to social media to crack jokes or share their collective amazement at the seismic event.

But The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga had a different experience. Gorga, 45, told Entertainment Tonight about her harrowing tale surviving the earthquake from her house. She was in her home gym with her dog but otherwise alone in the house when her world was literally shaken.

“The house sounded like it was being invaded. It was, like, shaking. The floor was shaking,” she described. “I have weights in my hands, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’ It sounded like my roof was shaking, the floor was shaking, and it really did sound like a stampede, like people were running, running, running. And I just froze ’cause I get nervous.”

Ironically, the day an earthquake struck was the one day she left her door unlocked. When she received a notification that her front door had opened, she feared someone — or something — had invaded. Perhaps, maybe even something supernatural had come through her front door.

“I was freaking out a little bit … and as I’m walking back down my basement steps to finish my workout, I’m like, ‘Wow! Like, I’ve never experienced a ghost before, like, maybe that was a ghost.'”

Without the Ghostbusters on speed dial, Gorga felt that 911 was her next-best option.

“I am screaming. I’m running up the stairs. I have 911 ready to push. So I dialed it on my phone,” she said.

It wasn’t until employees at her Envy boutique began texting her that she realized it was not a burglar or a ghost. Her husband, Joe Gorga, also gave her a call.

To be fair, Gorga wasn’t the only celebrity in the Northeast who was confused about what happened.

“Not to be weird but was there just an earthquake in New York?” Busy Philipps wrote via X. “Like guys. I think there was an earthquake in NYC.”

Rachel Zegler had a better theory, speculating that the Earth was listening to Beyoncé. She posted, “In my opinion the earth was just listening to cowboy carter……. Shaking some ass…….. quaking fr.”

Most importantly, the Empire State Building notified fans almost immediately that it was going to be OK, writing, “I AM FINE.”