The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice have decided to squash their longstanding feud.

“We’ve been vicious to each other for so many years. And yet we chose to forgive each other and move forward,” Jackie, 47, said on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of her and Jennifer Fessler’s “Two Jersey Js” podcast. “And a lot of people are really, really uncomfortable with that.”

Jackie claimed that in addition to seeing discourse from the fans online, she also noticed that some of the other members of the RHONJ cast were not pleased. However, Jackie stood by her and Teresa’s decision to make amends.

“It felt right, it felt like letting go of all that pain and that hurt, and that want for revenge … that looking to destroy,” she explained. “By letting go of that I felt like I was adding a lot of peace to my life and moving past all that.”

Jackie and Teresa, 52, weren’t the only ones present for the sitdown. The women also brought their husbands, Evan Goldschneider and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, since they were involved in the drama. Throughout the course of the reality stars’ feud, both women frequently brought their husbands into their arguments.

“We talked about it off-camera. We apologized to each other for it, we apologized to each other’s husbands,” Jackie recalled. “And we decided to move forward and the byproduct of that is a really nice friendship that continues to grow off-camera.”

During the RHONJ reunion, which aired on Sunday, August 11, it was revealed that Jackie previously spoke to Louie’s ex trying to get information to use against Teresa during their feud. (On Tuesday, Jackie claimed that she wasn’t the only RHONJ star who talked to Louie’s ex but she didn’t identify the others.)

While Teresa was aware something fishy was going on with her husband’s former partner, she was convinced that Margaret Josephs was the one behind it all. In the episode, Louie, 40, had harsh words for Margaret, 57, and her family.

“I hope Margaret and her family suffer. I hope her f–king son suffers the way I suffer, the way other people in our family have suffered dealing with a woman like that. She’s a disgusting, vile human being,” he told his wife on the show. “She’s here to take advantage of everything that’s going on, and she’s a real piece of garbage.”

After receiving backlash for his remarks, Louie publicly apologized to Margaret and her son.

“The finale was very tough for me to watch and I wanted to address it with you all. After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son.” Louie, shared via Instagram Stories in August. “The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is simply not true.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.