Could this be the end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Well, RHONJ as we know it perhaps.

Executive producer Andy Cohen teased that the upcoming RHONJ season 14 non-traditional reunion feels like a “series finale.” The special episode is set to air on Bravo this Sunday, August 11.

“I think you’re gonna really like the finale… I mean the reunion that’s not a reunion,” Cohen said Wednesday, August 7, on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

He went on to tease, “It’s kind of a soft landing for the show, let me say that. Did kind of feel like a series, didn’t it?”

Sunday’s reunion/non-reunion follows on from RHONJ’s explosive season 14 finale on Sunday, August 4, during which all of the ladies — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider — attempted to hash out their issues amid a season of fighting and deeply fractured friendships.

The reunion episode was filmed last month at New Jersey’s Rails Steakhouse — the same eatery they went to in the finale — where the Housewives got together to rehash the episode’s drama.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that sisters-in-law Teresa, 52, and Melissa, 45, watched and commentated on the season finale in separate rooms. Melissa was joined by Jennifer Fessler, Margaret, Rachel and Danielle. Teresa was joined by Jennifer Aydin, Dolores and Jackie.

“Teresa and Melissa didn’t talk to each other or cross paths,” the insider told Us, noting Dolores, 53, was the only Bravo star to go into the other room.

“There was no drama,” the source added. “It was just the ladies commenting on the episode on camera. It was only about the finale.”

Teresa and Melissa have long had a rocky history. Their tense relationship reached a boiling point when Melissa and husband Joe Gorga skipped Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas after they believed Teresa spread cheating rumors about Melissa. Melissa and Joe, 49, have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Since then, Teresa and Melissa have ceased communication.

“That chapter’s closed,” Teresa told Us in November 2023. “It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

Cohen teased a possible RHONJ revamp in July after getting frustrated with a disgruntled fan on his SiriusXM radio show.

“Can we please, please, please get rid of the Melissa and Margaret story? It’s just so boring now,” a fan named Joanne told Cohen during the July 29 episode of Andy Cohen Live.

Cohen replied, “Have you heard that we’re going to do big changes to the show?”

The caller admitted she hadn’t heard anything about that and proceeded to complain about season 14 of the series.

A frustrated Cohen responded, “OK, well, yes, we are rebooting the show. Thank you, Joanne.”