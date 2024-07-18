There Was ‘No Drama’ at Non-Traditional ‘RHONJ’ Reunion: Source 

Estranged sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga kept their distance at The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion, a source tells Us Weekly.

As Us revealed earlier this month, Teresa, 52, Melissa, 45, and their fellow Housewives returned to the iconic Rails — the same eatery they went to in the finale — to rehash the episode’s drama.

According to the source, Melissa recapped the season events alongside Jen Fessler, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Teresa was joined by Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider.

“Teresa and Melissa didn’t talk to each other or cross paths,” the insider tells Us, noting Dolores, 53, was the only Bravo star to go into the other room.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

During the special, which does not yet have an air date, Teresa, Melissa and their respective costars watched a “big screen” to provide “commentary” on the dramatic final episode of the season.

“There was no drama,” the source adds. “It was just the ladies commenting on the episode on camera. It was only about the finale.”

Teresa and Melissa, have long had a rocky history. Their tense relationship reached a boiling point when Melissa and husband Joe Gorga skipped Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas after they believed Teresa spread cheating rumors about Melissa. Melissa and Joe, 49, have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Since then, Teresa and Melissa have ceased communication.

‘That chapter’s closed,” Teresa previously told Us in November 2023. “It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

Related: Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Biggest Fights, Shadiest Moments Nobody wins when the family feuds. Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga may be fractured beyond repair after they skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. “Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at […]

While both Teresa and Melissa returned for RHONJ season 14, they did not interact on screen. The situation has sparked speculation about the future of the franchise.

“We are gonna cross next season as that comes,” Andy Cohen, who serves as a producer on the Housewives franchise, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique last month. “Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, ‘OK, well if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?’”

Andy, 56, and Bravo have also not revealed how a potential season 15 would be affected by the cast divide. OG star Teresa, meanwhile, is not ready to walk away from the Bravo hit.

“I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” she said on Live With Kelly and Mark earlier this month.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson