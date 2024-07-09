Teresa Giudice has questions about those rumors that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey — because they are far from true.

Teresa, 52, was asked about the speculation that she’s considered exiting the hit Bravo series during her Monday, July 8, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“Really? Who put those rumors out there?” Teresa asked cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos before quipping, “Maybe some of my cast members.”

The reality star, however, made it clear she’s “not leaving” any time soon, adding, “I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Teresa received support not only from the studio audience, but Kelly and Mark, both 53, as well. The couple also brought up the fact that there won’t be a traditional reunion after season 14 ended with nearly everyone at odds.

“I don’t know what they’re calling it but we are doing something. So make sure everyone tunes in for that,” Teresa teased. “But I don’t know what they’re going to call it.”

Teresa noted she was happy with the change because of last year’s reunion, concluding, “When you wanted to speak, other people wouldn’t let you speak. If we have something to say, let us get our point out and then you speak.”

Fans have seen Teresa’s highs and lows since she joined the series when it debuted in 2009. From her legal issues to her split from Joe Giudice to finding love with now-husband Luis Ruelas, Teresa has held nothing back. Her rocky relationship with brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, has also been a story line since they came on the show during season 2.

Season 14 marked a major change for the show with Melissa, 45, and Teresa refusing to share the screen for the first time after cutting off all contact. The feud extended to the rest of the cast, which included Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that RHONJ wouldn’t feature a reunion this season. Executive producer Andy Cohen, however, promised another form of resolution for viewers.

“The main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale,” he said on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique in June. “When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked. We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

He continued: “It’s in the great tradition of absolute shocking, dramatic Jersey finales and they have this final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey. And it’s shocking and it’s dramatic and it’s amazing TV. I’m telling you, when you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete.”

Amid fan speculation that season 15 would introduce cast changes, Melissa weighed in on her future on the show.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes … I agree with that 100 percent. I think things have gotten really toxic,” Melissa told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and on Peacock.