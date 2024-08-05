Forget Switzerland, Dolores Catania is the MVP of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14.

Dolores, 53, came in hot within the first 10 minutes of the Bravo show’s season 14 finale on Sunday, August 4, by calling Margaret Josephs a “f—king lying c—t” to her face.

“It’s a serious thing to me that you’re telling me you said something you f—king didn’t,” Dolores screamed at her costar. “I knew nothing about that f—king shit.”

The confrontation between Dolores and Margaret, 57, came to a head after Teresa Giudice held what was being referred to as “a burn summit” at her house. At this so-called “summit,” Teresa, 52, revealed to the women that Margaret’s name had been brought up in a court case between her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and one of his ex-girlfriends.

“I would never hold a summit, a burn summit,” Margaret told Dolores, who brought up an alleged meeting that went down last year before the RHONJ season 13 reunion. “That wasn’t a summit. That’s called doing a reunion review. Is that called a summit?”

Margaret claimed she invited Dolores to the meeting, leading to their screaming match. (It’s important to note that Jennifer Fessler was in the room staying silent the entire time like the hero she is.)

“You f—king never said that to me. You invited me to his house the night before the reunion?” Dolores yelled. “You f—king never had that conversation with me.”

Dolores swore on her kids’ lives that she wasn’t invited. “I don’t like to do that s—t. It was very in passing,” Margaret admitted, seemingly leaving out details about this alleged meeting. Dolores then left after declaring that Margaret shared “an outright lie.” (Dolores eventually apologized for the “lying c—t” comment.)

Once the women calmed down, Dolores suggested the “last supper” — a dinner at Rails Steakhouse, which has been teased for the entire season.

The dinner marked the first time that Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga interacted the entire season as their long-running family feud continues. Naturally, Teresa referred to Melissa, 45, as “a whore” several times and refused to sit at the table across from Margaret.

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were the first to go at it once the Rails dinner started. In a callback to their physical altercation earlier in the season, Danielle, 38, threw something at Jennifer, 47, causing a fight once again. (Danielle lunged across the table after Jennifer made a dig at Nate Cabral’s gynecomastia surgery, which removes breast tissue in men.)

The screaming continued with Teresa going after Margaret for the pre-season 13 reunion meeting.

“You’re a disgusting human being with no soul,” Teresa said, before taking a dig at Margaret’s husband, Joe Benigno. “You’re full of s—t, that’s why you married the f—king plumber, you disgusting pig.”

When Rachel Fuda defended Margaret, Teresa brought up her issues with John Fuda. Rachel, 33, might have had the line of the finale when telling Teresa: “Keep my husband’s name out of your fat f—king hot dog lip mouth.”

Perhaps the biggest flop of the evening — which was supposed to be a bombshell — was Margaret thinking that she had something on former RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider.

Margaret claimed that “little f—king snake” Jackie, 47, was the one who initially spoke to Louie’s ex-girlfriend. After denying the claim, Jackie came clean. In an interesting turn of events, Teresa said she understood why Jackie did it. (At the time, the two women were at odds after Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was a cheater, which he denied.)

Dolores, who took mob wife chic to a new level, had the moment of a lifetime while sitting at a table in Rails with broken glass in the room around her.

“Everybody cuts so deep, like, it’s toxic,” she said in her confessional. “I look at this sit-down like a death.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.